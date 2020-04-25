$42 Million Wastewater Improvement Plan Underway in Palmview

PALMVIEW – A $42 million wastewater improvement plan is underway in Palmview.

The wide use of septic tanks causes both health risks and expenses for nearby residents – thousands of people in Palmview are using the septic systems.

"This is a dubious distinction, but you could make the argument that Palmview is probably the largest suburban area without a wastewater collection system in Texas,” says City Manager Leo Olivares, City of Palmview.

The Environmental Protection Agency will be paying for up to 1,700 homes to connect from their yard to the main line on the road. The plan is overseen by Agua Special Utility District.

