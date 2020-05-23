42-Month Sentence for Man in Harlingen Bank Robbery
HARLINGEN – A Harlingen bank robber is headed to federal prison.
Adrian Paul Ross was sentenced to 42 months for a crime he confessed to back in December.
The robbery happened at the Bank of America located on Van Buren Street.
Ross took off with the money but was caught near Corpus Christi.
