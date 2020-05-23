x

42-Month Sentence for Man in Harlingen Bank Robbery

Related Story

HARLINGEN – A Harlingen bank robber is headed to federal prison.

Adrian Paul Ross was sentenced to 42 months for a crime he confessed to back in December.

The robbery happened at the Bank of America located on Van Buren Street.

Ross took off with the money but was caught near Corpus Christi. 

Watch the video above for more information.

News
42-Month Sentence for Man in Harlingen Bank...
42-Month Sentence for Man in Harlingen Bank Robbery
HARLINGEN – A Harlingen bank robber is headed to federal prison. Adrian Paul Ross was sentenced to 42 months for... More >>
2 years ago Wednesday, March 14 2018 Mar 14, 2018 Wednesday, March 14, 2018 4:20:18 PM CDT March 14, 2018
Radar
7 Days