44 rescue beacons distributed across the Valley

Border Patrol is working on producing their latest model of rescue beacons.

The agency previously announced it deployed rescue beacons in rural areas in an effort to reduce migrant deaths.

Border Patrol agent Gilbert Salinas says the agency has already deployed 44 rescue beacons throughout the Valley, but plan to deploy more with advanced technology.

"We are working on a prototype to where if a migrant pushes on the button, not only does it send a signal to our dispatchers, but it makes a live phone call and the migrant is able to speak with our dispatchers," Salinas said.

The agency is looking to start implementing the new beacons in the Kingsville area.

Salinas said they’re still in the process of producing the new beacons, and don't have a set date to when those new beacons will be deployed.