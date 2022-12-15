5 Hospitalized after Crash Involving PSJA ISD School Bus
SAN JUAN – Four PSJA ISD students and a driver are hospitalized after a school bus collided with a truck.
San Juan police responded to the collision between Sam Houston Boulevard and Ridge Road, off Stewart Road Tuesday morning.
Investigators said the school bus driver failed to control his speed and crashed into a truck.
The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Twenty-seven students were on the bus. Police said four of them were hospitalized with minor injuries and eight more were sent for a medical screening.
The crash is still under investigation.
Authorities said the bus driver was cited.
