5 on 5 dec 31
Related Story
WESLACO - Check out the highlights of teams ending 2019 with one last game!
GIRLS:
Harlingen 57
Vela 54
BOYS:
Edinburg North 51
Harlingen South 63
IDEA Frontier 34
Santa Rosa 92
Donna 52
PSJA North 66
News
WESLACO - Check out the highlights of teams ending 2019 with one last game! GIRLS: Harlingen 57 Vela... More >>
News Video
-
Biden wins all 4 counties, but officials say there was a rise...
-
'PSJA Stronger Together' candidates sweep school board election
-
Political science professor explains poll data confusion
-
Changes underway as Weslaco residents vote for Propositions A, B and C
-
Valley couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary