5 on 5 dec 31

WESLACO - Check out the highlights of teams ending 2019 with one last game!

GIRLS:

Harlingen 57
Vela 54

BOYS:

Edinburg North 51
Harlingen South 63

IDEA Frontier 34
Santa Rosa 92

Donna 52
PSJA North 66

