5 on 5: December 13th

BROWNSVILLE – District play for Valley girls basketball teams tipped off Tuesday night . At Pace High School, the visiting Brownsville Veterans Chargers seized the lead early en route to a 54-20 victory. The Chargers outscored the Viqueens 16-0 in the 2nd quarter to lead 30-8 at halftime. Hanna Meyers had a hot hand for Brownsville Veterans, racking up a game-high 20 points. Jordan Rudd chipped in with 13 points.