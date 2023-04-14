5 on 5: December 13th
BROWNSVILLE – District play for Valley girls basketball teams tipped off Tuesday night . At Pace High School, the visiting Brownsville Veterans Chargers seized the lead early en route to a 54-20 victory. The Chargers outscored the Viqueens 16-0 in the 2nd quarter to lead 30-8 at halftime. Hanna Meyers had a hot hand for Brownsville Veterans, racking up a game-high 20 points. Jordan Rudd chipped in with 13 points.
