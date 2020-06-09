5 on 5: February 11th

WESLACO - It was the final night of the regular season for girls basketball teams. In 32-5A, Donna and Valley View battled to the end with the Tigers prevailing 52-46.

Valley View is headed to the playoffs for the first time in 15 years.

In boys basketball, Harlingen defended their home court, knocking off Rivera 84-48.

CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has your 5 on 5 update.