5 on 5: February 11th
WESLACO - It was the final night of the regular season for girls basketball teams. In 32-5A, Donna and Valley View battled to the end with the Tigers prevailing 52-46.
Valley View is headed to the playoffs for the first time in 15 years.
In boys basketball, Harlingen defended their home court, knocking off Rivera 84-48.
CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has your 5 on 5 update.
