5 on 5: February 17th
Related Story
WESLACO - The high school girls basketball playoffs are off and running in the Valley.
CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has scores and highlights from the first night of bi-district games.
News
WESLACO - The high school girls basketball playoffs are off and running in the Valley. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva... More >>
News Video
-
South Padre Island release statement regarding events amid virus concerns
-
Official believes fear of virus is keeping Valley donors from blood banks
-
Wind farm projects in Cameron County leaving low concrete supply for local...
-
Javelinas becoming ongoing nuisance in Mercedes neighborhood
-
Crooks posing as AEP employees targeting Valley customers, businesses