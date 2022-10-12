5 on 5: February 18th
LA FERIA - The opening night of the boys basketball playoffs saw several Valley teams in action. Sharyland Pioneer, Edcouch-Elsa, and San Perlita earned first round victories to advance to the area round. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva gets you caught up with the latest edition of 5 on 5.
