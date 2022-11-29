5 on 5: February 19th
Related Story
ELSA - With a trip to the regional tournament on the line, Edinburg's girls took out Harlingen 54-34 Tuesday night in the third round of the UIL playoffs. St Joseph's girls were also victorious on a night that was dominated by a host of first-round, boys basketball games. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has scores and highlights in tonight's 5 on 5 coverage.
News
ELSA - With a trip to the regional tournament on the line, Edinburg's girls took out Harlingen 54-34 Tuesday night... More >>
News Video
-
Hidalgo County reports four coronavirus-related deaths, 373 cases of COVID-19
-
Brownsville police investigating death of man found unresponsive in cell
-
209 migrants caught crossing into Starr County, Rio Grande City agent says
-
Pharr man sentenced to 15 years in prison for attempting to smuggle...
-
Substance abuse counselor gives tips for people struggling during the holidays