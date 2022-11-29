x

5 on 5: February 19th

ELSA - With a trip to the regional tournament on the line, Edinburg's girls took out Harlingen 54-34 Tuesday night in the third round of the UIL playoffs. St Joseph's girls were also victorious on a night that was dominated by a host of first-round, boys basketball games. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has scores and highlights in tonight's 5 on 5 coverage. 

Tuesday, February 19 2019
