5 on 5: February 24th
WESLACO - Boys got next. That was the story Monday as boys basketball teams opened the playoffs.
Los Fresnos, Vela, Pioneer, Port Isabel, and San Perlita were all winners on the first night of the bi-district round.
CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has scores and highlights in this 5 on 5 update.
