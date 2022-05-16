5 on 5: February 8th
HARLINGEN - With only one more game to go in the regular season, the Los Fresnos boys basketball team has assured themselves at least a share of a district title. Friday's win over Harlingen South was part of our 5 on 5 highlights. Other games included Rio Grande City's boys defeating Mission Veterans and Roma's boys taking a thriller at PSJA Memorial. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the recap.
