x

5 on 5: February 8th

Related Story

HARLINGEN - With only one more game to go in the regular season, the Los Fresnos boys basketball team has assured themselves at least a share of a district title. Friday's win over Harlingen South was part of our 5 on 5 highlights. Other games included Rio Grande City's boys defeating Mission Veterans and Roma's boys taking a thriller at PSJA Memorial. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the recap. 

News
5 on 5: February 8th
5 on 5: February 8th
HARLINGEN - With only one more game to go in the regular season, the Los Fresnos boys basketball team has... More >>
3 years ago Friday, February 08 2019 Feb 8, 2019 Friday, February 08, 2019 11:04:00 PM CST February 08, 2019
Radar
7 Days