5 on 5: January 15th

HARLINGEN - Tuesday night's edition of 5 on 5 got started with Bird Ball in Harlingen. The Cardinals took rivalry bragging rights in boys and girls basketball with a pair of wins over the South Hawks. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has district highlights from across the Valley.

2 years ago Tuesday, January 15 2019 Jan 15, 2019 Tuesday, January 15, 2019 10:10:00 PM CST January 15, 2019
