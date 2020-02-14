x

5 on 5: January 17th

Related Story

WESLACO - High school basketball playoffs are a month away. Between now and then, Valley teams will be trying to pick up crucial district wins to make the postseason.

CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has our 5 on 5 update.

News
5 on 5: January 17th
5 on 5: January 17th
WESLACO - High school basketball playoffs are a month away. Between now and then, Valley teams will be trying to... More >>
3 weeks ago Friday, January 17 2020 Jan 17, 2020 Friday, January 17, 2020 9:51:00 PM CST January 17, 2020
Radar
7 Days