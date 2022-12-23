x

5 on 5: January 28th

WESLACO - There were some big district games on Tuesday night's high school basketball schedule.

CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the following highlights in this 5 on 5 update:

  •      Vela vs Weslaco (boys)
  •      Hidalgo vs Rio Hondo (boys)
  •      Hidalgo vs Rio Hondo (girls)
  •      Los Fresnos vs Harlingen South (girls)

News
2 years ago Tuesday, January 28 2020 Jan 28, 2020 Tuesday, January 28, 2020 10:05:00 PM CST January 28, 2020
