5 On Your Side: Residents question authenticity of wine festival in Harlingen

Promotions for a winery event in several cities across the Rio Grande Valley are circulating on social media.

Thousands of people have viewed the post from Texas Winos, but a popular Harlingen blog warned that the event was a scam.

5 On Your Side reached out to the Harlingen Events Center, which was listed as a venue where the event was happening, to confirm the authenticity of the festival.

“At this point, I don't have any contract with anyone regarding a wine fest,” Harlingen Convention Center General Manager Javier Segura said.

After learning that no event was scheduled, and no contract had been signed with Texas Winos, 5 On Your Side reached out to the event coordinator.

“We talked to the sales manager and going over all the different details for the convention center, and from our standpoint, everything was good to go,” Richard Nunez with Texas Winos said. “We just needed a few things cleared up."

Nunez aid the winery event was real, and he has been in contact with the Harlingen Convention Center’s sales team.

5 On Your Side contacted the sales team, and was again told there was no such event.

Nunez allowed 5 on Your Side to listen in on a phone call with the convention center’s sales team. That's when he was told a final answer from the convention center that the alcohol license the convention center has won't allow his event in or outside their building.

After the call, Nunez said he now plans to hold the event at another Harlingen location

Texas Winos has two other events scheduled in Edinburg and Brownsville. 5 On Your Side was able to confirm the Edinburg event is set for Sunday, June 2 at Real Del Valle Event Center.

5 On your Side is still waiting for confirmation from the Brownsville Event Center on the advertised event.

Tickets to the event are refundable.

