5 on Your Side: Stack of brush pile causing concern for Brownsville man

A Brownsville man tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS he's been dealing with a brush problem for more than 4 months.

Guadalupe Castro says he's called the city multiple times but hasn't seen any results. 

Channel 5's Cassandra Garcia took a look at the problem. 

2 years ago Friday, August 06 2021 Aug 6, 2021 Friday, August 06, 2021 7:30:00 AM CDT August 06, 2021
