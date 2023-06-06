5 On Your Side: Valley widow waiting for installation of loved one’s headstone

A Valley widow says she's been waiting more than a year for her late husband's headstone.

Hermalinda Uresti said she paid $3,364 in May 2021 to install a headstone at the grave site of her late husband at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home and Memorial Park in La Feria.

The headstone for late husband — Daniel — hasn't even arrived at the funeral home. A temporary marker lies on his resting spot.

“They keep giving me the run around,” Uresti said. “First they told me it’s because of Covid, and then they told me because of the holidays, and then they told me ‘Because of Russia.’”

Uresti says she feels like she's let her late husband down.

“It's been hard,” Uresti said. “I've been going there, telling my husband, ‘I'm sorry, I'm trying my best.’"

Uresti said she’s asked for a refund, but was denied.

Channel 5 News reached out to the funeral home and was referred to their corporate office in Houston.

A spokesperson for the funeral home released a statement saying everything is being done to get Daniel’s headstone delivered as soon as possible. The statement made no mention of what’s causing the delay.

Read the full statement below:

“We understand the frustration. We are doing everything we can to get the marker. We are committed to resolving this issue to the client's satisfaction and will continue to be in constant contact with our vendor to receive the marker as soon as possible."

In the meantime, Uresti will continue waiting for the headstone.