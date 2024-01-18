5 On Your Side: Work underway to clear out illegal dump site in San Juan

Crews with the Hidalgo County Irrigation District No. 2 were spotted Thursday clearing up an illegal dump site.

Channel 5 News reported last week on the dump site on the side of Earling Road between Caesar Chavez and Raul Longoria that was raising concerns among residents.

The irrigation district previously said they and the county’s Precinct 2 office would clear up the site.