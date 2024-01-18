x

5 On Your Side: Work underway to clear out illegal dump site in San Juan

Crews with the Hidalgo County Irrigation District No. 2 were spotted Thursday clearing up an illegal dump site.

Channel 5 News reported last week on the dump site on the side of Earling Road between Caesar Chavez and Raul Longoria that was raising concerns among residents.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 5 On Your Side: Illegal dumping site concerns residents in San Juan

The irrigation district previously said they and the county’s Precinct 2 office would clear up the site. 

