5 On Your Side: Work underway to clear out illegal dump site in San Juan
Related Story
Crews with the Hidalgo County Irrigation District No. 2 were spotted Thursday clearing up an illegal dump site.
Channel 5 News reported last week on the dump site on the side of Earling Road between Caesar Chavez and Raul Longoria that was raising concerns among residents.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 5 On Your Side: Illegal dumping site concerns residents in San Juan
The irrigation district previously said they and the county’s Precinct 2 office would clear up the site.
News
Crews with the Hidalgo County Irrigation District No. 2 were spotted Thursday clearing up an illegal dump site. Channel... More >>
News Video
-
Edinburg residents frustrated over USPS policy that calls for customers to pay...
-
Cold weather making migrants stay longer at Brownsville shelter
-
Alleged murder weapon used in DPS trooper’s shooting shown in court
-
SpaceX planning shopping center near Boca Chica launch site
-
Edinburg teen with albinism fulfilling wrestling dreams