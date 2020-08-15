5 Valley Counties Added to Quarantine List for Citrus Greening
Related Story
WESLACO – As a citrus disease spreads, five more counties are added to the list of quarantines in the Rio Grande Valley.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is taking action because of additional positive detections of citrus greening, spread by a disease-infected insect known as the psyllid.
Texas counties under quarantine now include Cameron, Starr, Hidalgo and Willacy counties.
Symptoms of the disease are blotchy thick leaves, and bitter, hard fruit with dark seeds.
Watch the video above for more information.
News
WESLACO – As a citrus disease spreads, five more counties are added to the list of quarantines in the Rio... More >>
News Video
-
Woman devastated by loss of her mother, brothers to COVID-19
-
Parades attempt to improve census participation
-
Amid coronavirus pandemic, trash builds up on Cameron County beaches
-
Cameron County officials compare coronavirus numbers to larger cities to explain concerns
-
Standoff with barricaded man ends, 25-year-old takes his own life