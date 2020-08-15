5 Valley Counties Added to Quarantine List for Citrus Greening

WESLACO – As a citrus disease spreads, five more counties are added to the list of quarantines in the Rio Grande Valley.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is taking action because of additional positive detections of citrus greening, spread by a disease-infected insect known as the psyllid.

Texas counties under quarantine now include Cameron, Starr, Hidalgo and Willacy counties.

Symptoms of the disease are blotchy thick leaves, and bitter, hard fruit with dark seeds.

