5 Valley Locations Protected from Border Wall with New Appropriation Bill

MISSION – The news of the signing of the Appropriations Bill was received with mixed reviews.

The agreement protects five locations in the Rio Grande Valley from the border wall.

The National Butterfly Center, La Lomita Chapel, Bentsen State Park, Santa Anna Wildlife Refuge and SpaceX are the five locations protected.

A coordinator at the National Butterfly Center says they’re still not happy.

"We're not celebrating. There is a sense of relief here but then the emergency declaration kind of just put it all in question,” explains Luciano Guerra.

Guerra and his bosses are worried about what comes next with this declaration.

