52 Detained Following 3 Separate Stash House Busts in Mission
MISSION – Over 50 people in the U.S. illegally are in custody following three stash house busts in northern Mission.
Department of Homeland Security special agents raided the houses Tuesday night.
The agency said the 52 immigrants are from Mexico, Belize and Central America.
