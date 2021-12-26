Home
Families remember fallen loved ones over the holidays
Family members made a point to make sure all their loved ones are remembered this holiday season. Whether it's laying down another wreath to the...
Man arrested in connection to fatal Christmas Day crash in Edinburg
A 29-year-old man was arrested Saturday in connection...
WATCH LIVE: Midnight Mass
WATCH: Midnight Mass with Bishop Flores is LIVE...
Dec. 24, 2021: Mostly sunny, temperatures in the mid-80s
Dec. 23, 2021: Sunny, temperatures in the low 80s
Dec. 22, 2021: Sunny skies, temperatures in the 70s
Sports
Valley sports during holiday season
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas -- With UIL sports on hold during the holiday break, our own Bella Michaels caught up with coaches and players throughout the...
McHi's Celina Saenz: A-Game On and Off the Court
You may be familair with McHi's Lady Bulldog...
Roland Abrego Goes From QB1 to Postman
From the football field to the basketball court......
Programming
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will be livestreamed in this article, as...
Recognizing the Students of the Week
It was a big night for some of...
Student of the Week: Sidney Jimenez
Sidney Jimenez, a senior at La Joya High...
Hechos Valle
Organización entrega juguetes a niños hospitalizado en DHR Health
La Navidad es un día mágico — pero no todos la pasan de la misma manera y en el mismo lugar. Algunos la celebran dentro de...
Hombre arrestado en relación con accidente fatal el día de Navidad en Edinburg
Un hombre de 29 años fue arrestado el...
En Vivo: Misa de Navidad
Empiece la Navidad con nosotros en SOMOS EL...
x
5PM Weather: Friday December 24, 2021
Families remember fallen loved ones over the holidays
Electrical failure causes home fire in Mission
Electrical failure causes home fire in Mission
Airlines cancel flights as COVID-19 cases increase
Valley shoppers track down last-minute gifts and items on Christmas Eve
Valley sports during holiday season
McHi's Celina Saenz: A-Game On and Off the Court
Roland Abrego Goes From QB1 to Postman
When Football Meets Theatre: PSJA North Raiders Style
Moronta To Play in NJCAA Title Game