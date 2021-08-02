Home
DPS: Edinburg woman, unborn baby dead after hit-and-run, authorities looking for vehicle
Authorities are searching for the suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pregnant woman and her unborn baby Sunday night in Edinburg. The...
CDC can't stop evictions, as Biden calls on states to act
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Monday...
US hits 70% vaccination rate -- a month late, amid a surge
The U.S. on Monday finally reached President Joe...
Weather
Aug. 2, 2021: Mainly dry with temperatures in high 90s
Aug. 1, 2021: Sunny and hot with highs in upper 90s
Saturday, July 31, 201: Hot and humid with chance of thunderstorms
Sports
Texas-born Italian sprints from unknown to Bolt's successor
TOKYO (AP) — The 100 meters at the Olympics is the event that turns sprinters into kings: Jesse Owens, Carl Lewis, Usain Bolt. On one...
Highway 83 Summer league wraps up
HARLINGEN, Texas -- The 20th annual Highway 83...
Camping with the Cowboys - Day Seven
The Dallas Cowboys have begun their road to...
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Aug. 1, 2021
WATCH LIVE: Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will be livestreamed in this...
5's Fans for Friends: $34,290 raised in donations
CHANNEL 5 NEWS, AZTECA VALLE, H-E-B and the...
CBP finds rare pest in shipment of coconuts
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists at...
Hechos Valle
Mission se prepara a clases presenciales
En dos semanas muchos estudiantes del Valle volverán a clases presenciales, esto significa el inicio de regresar a la normalidad después que la pandemia del covid-19...
Illinois disminuye cooperación para detener a inmigrantes
CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois cesará la detención de...
Primer día de escuela con clases presenciales en el condado Willacy
Preparar a sus hijos a las clases presenciales...
5PM Weather: Friday July 30, 2021
Back to School: Point Isabel ISD prepares for 2021 school year
Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: Aug. 2, 2021
Consumer Reports: What to buy in August
Photographer's Perspective: Behind the scenes of Cowboy's camp coverage
McAllen sidewalks clean after city removes gum
Highway 83 Summer League
Joe Marichalar Joins Santa Rosa
Camping with the Cowboys Day 7
Dallas Cowboys training camp - Day Four pt. 2
Dallas Cowboys training camp - Day Four