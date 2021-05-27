6 Guatemalan Children Hospitalized in Texas following Volcanic Eruption
WESLACO – Six Guatemalan children are now in Texas to receive treatment for injuries obtained when the volcano erupted.
They were flown by military plane to Shriners Hospital of Galveston four days after the volcanic eruption.
The hospital’s chief of staff says some of the children are in critical condition and may face years of recovery.
