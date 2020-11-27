6 Valley residents receive a Thanksgiving holiday meal curtesy of San Juan influencers

Life in the 956, a popular social media page, partnered with four local businesses to give six Valley residents a Thanksgiving holiday meal.

San Juan residents Claudia and Pablo Campos started their social media page, Life in the 956, to showcase the food and culture of the Rio Grande Valley.

"It's where we showcase that love with our community and just highlight everything that the Valley has to offer," Claudia said. "Both for the people here and for people across the state and nation."

The Campos family was looking for ways to help make a difference and give back to the community.

They partnered with four local businesses across the Valley to provide the winners with holiday meals.

Watch the video for the full story.