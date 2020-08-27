63-year-old man dies in overnight traffic accident in Brownsville
Related Story
A 63-year-old man died in a traffic accident in Brownsville.
It happened Monday night near Frontage Road and Media Luna Road.
Reportedly the man was walking along the road when he was hit.
The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
The name of the person who died has not been released.
News
A 63-year-old man died in a traffic accident in Brownsville. It happened Monday night near Frontage Road and Media... More >>