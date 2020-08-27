x

63-year-old man dies in overnight traffic accident in Brownsville

Related Story

A 63-year-old man died in a traffic accident in Brownsville.

It happened Monday night near Frontage Road and Media Luna Road.

Reportedly the man was walking along the road when he was hit.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The name of the person who died has not been released.

News
63-year-old man dies in overnight traffic accident...
63-year-old man dies in overnight traffic accident in Brownsville
A 63-year-old man died in a traffic accident in Brownsville. It happened Monday night near Frontage Road and Media... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 25 2020 Aug 25, 2020 Tuesday, August 25, 2020 3:57:00 PM CDT August 25, 2020
Radar
7 Days