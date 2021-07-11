6PM Weather: Thursday July 8, 2021

Home
GOP voting bill advances to Texas House floor after overnight committee hearing
The second round of the Texas voting bill fight kicked off with haste this weekend as Republicans worked to rapidly push through new restrictions in overnight...
Search in Florida collapse to take weeks, deaths reach 90
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities searching for victims...
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (AP) — Swashbuckling entrepreneur...
Saturday, July 10, 2021: Rain chances trending down this weekend
July 9, 2021: Flash flood watch extended through Saturday morning
UPDATE FRIDAY, JULY 9, 2021 AT 3:42 P.M....
July 8, 2021: Flash Flood Watch for RGV extended through Friday evening
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been extended through...
Sports
Cavazos Sports Institute to host volleyball camp for UTSA
MCALLEN, Texas -- UT San Antonio volleyball will make its way down to the valley for a two day camp on July 8th-July 9th. The...
Longtime Progreso Soccer Coach/AD Jimenez Leaves After 28 years
PROGRESO - Longtime Progreso soccer coach and athletic...
Lew Hill Memorial Scholarship Details Announced by UTRGV and Hill Family
EDINBURG - The legacy of late UTRGV men's...
Community
PVAS waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans
The Palm Valley Animal Society is waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans. In an attempt to clear their...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
Hechos Valle
Salud y Vida le habla del pedido de volver a las restricciones de sanidad
La organización mundial de la salud está advirtiendo sobre el riesgo de que países alrededor del mundo, levanten las restricciones del covid-19. Es un llamado...
México entra en la tercera ola de la pandemia
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) - México ha entrado...
¿Es el plasma de convalecientes un tratamiento para la Covid-19?
A pesar de que ya paso un año...
6PM Weather: Thursday July 8, 2021
News Video
Transit funding to expand Valley's public transportation system
UTRGV offering $100 COVID vaccine incentive
Fallen McAllen police officers to be honored one year after their death
Crews working to repair gas leak in Harlingen
Saturday morning weather
Sports Video
Cavazos Sports Institute to host volleyball camp
Toros Beat El Paso at Home 3-2
Lew Hill Scholarship Fullly Endowed at UTRGV
Coach Jimenez Leaves Progreso after 28 years
State 7-on-7 Day 3