6pm Weathercast July 21, 2021

Eviction notice for migrant shelter temporarily halted
After receiving an eviction notice earlier this week, Reynosa’s main migrant shelter will remain open, for now. The Senda De Vida migrant shelter helps migrants...
‘The flooding took over:’ McAllen family impacted by recent rain
For the first time ever, the Gomez family...
Mission PD offers free school supplies, COVID vaccines to the public
The Mission Police Department held a back to...
Weather
July 23, 2021: Breezy and hot, with temperatures in mid-90s
It's Friday "Dry Day." Dry weather has returned and we'll see mostly sunny and hotter weather today. It's Friday "Dry Day". Dry...
July 22, 2021: Scattered thunderstorms, temperatures in the 90s
CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST WEATHER UPDATES. ...
July 21, 2021: Flood advisory in effect for Hidalgo and Cameron counties until 6 p.m.
CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST WEATHER UPDATES. ...
Sports
Dallas Cowboys training camp - Day Two
OXNARD, Calif. -- Dallas Cowboys resume training camp and KRGV continues its west coast trip covering the latest. Sports Director Alex Del Barrio brought us...
Dallas Cowboys training camp - Day One
OXNARD, Calif. -- Dallas Cowboys training camp officially...
Dallas Cowboys training camp begins
OXNARD, Calif. -- After skipping out on the...
Community
CBP finds rare pest in shipment of coconuts
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists at the Pharr International Bridge intercepted a rare pest in a shipment of coconuts last month, according to a...
PVAS waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans
The Palm Valley Animal Society is waiving adoption...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley...
Hechos Valle
Mission CISD no ofrecerá clases virtuales
A pocas semanas del regreso a clases, hemos reportado aumenta el número de casos de COVID-19 en el Condado Hidalgo. Para el distrito escolar de...
Operativo de la Estrella Solitaria regresa
El Departamento De Salud Pública en el Condado...
Aumentan casos de COVID-19 en condado Hidalgo
Si acaso usted, no se ha vacunado contra...
6pm Weathercast July 21, 2021
