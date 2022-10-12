6th annual special needs pageant held in Edinburg

A Valley couple wanted to create an experience for their special needs daughter and her friends. Six years later, it’s become a yearly event.

Smiles could be seen from both parents and participants and it's that joy that pushed Alex and Christina Reyes to start this event.

"Just the happiness, the excitement,” said Earth Angels Foundation co-founder Christina Reyes. “I got to follow the little girls to the salon today and they got all made up and they felt so special."

The Reyes’ wanted their daughter and her friends to know despite their difference, they could be in pageants, too.

"To be a part of something so grand and to just feel like they are so important just like every single one of us and so I just feel like we just want to support our children and give them this opportunity," Reyes said.

It's the sixth year they've held the pageant, but the first in honor of their daughter, Alexis Selene Reyes. She had cerebral palsy. She was 21 when she died last year.

"It's very emotional because we pushed her down the aisle since we first started this,” said Earth Angels Foundation co-founder Alex Reyes. “Not being able to do that; it's a big dent. But being able to do it with the other kiddos definitely helps."

These moments are helping other families create new experiences.

The Reyes' say they hope to hold the pageant for years to come and eventually expand to other events in honor of their daughter.