7 Students Hospitalized Following Crash Involving School Bus

SAN JUAN – At least seven students were treated at a hospital following a five-vehicle crash in San Juan involving a school bus.

The accident happened on the westbound lanes of Expressway 83 Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, a group of students from Simon Rivera High School's volleyball team was on board the bus when the accident occurred. They were headed to a game in McAllen; that game has now been canceled.

The extent of injuries is unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

