8 Miles of Brownsville Ship Channel to be Dredged
BROWNSVILLE – About eight miles of the Brownsville Ship Channel will soon be dredged, according to a spokesperson for NextDecade Corporation.
The company is one of three seeking to export natural gas from the ship channel.
The dredge work is expected to begin next year.
The company will foot the bill.
Watch the video above for more information.
