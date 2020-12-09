8-year-old killed after car crash in McAllen

A car crash in McAllen killed one child and left several others injured on Sunday.

The McAllen Police Department responded to a car crash at 1:25 p.m. Sunday on the 5100 block of West Expressway 83.

A male driver of an SUV struck a van from behind and left the scene. The driver then drove westbound on Expressway 83 and lost control of his vehicle on the 5100th block of Expressway 83, According to Lt. Joel Morales.

Four people who were in the van were taken to the hospital as a result of the crash, one was an adult and the others were children.

According to police, 8-year-old Carlos Ozuna Jr. died at the hospital and the rest were injured.

The driver of the SUV Saul Aguirre, 17, of La Joya was detained and his charges are pending. Aguirre has not been arraigned yet.

The crash remains under investigation.