800 people set to receive COVID -19 vaccine at Hidalgo County community vaccination clinic

Hidalgo County is set to vaccinate 800 people against COVID-19 at the county's first community vaccination clinic at the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show grounds in Mercedes on Tuesday.

The vaccine will be available for health care workers, people over 65-years-old and people over the age of 18 with chronic medical conditions.

The vaccine will be distributed on a first come first serve basis. Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Chief Administrative Officer Eduardo "Eddie" Olivarez said he wants the community to understand the fluidity of the situation.

"Please be patient, there will be many more vaccination clinics," Olivarez said. "There will be many more opportunities to get the vaccine. We are exploring drive-through clinics, we are exploring large scale clinics. We are actually planning with the cities on having clinics that might deal with 10— 15,000 people."

