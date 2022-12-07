81-Year-Old Victim in Fatal Willacy Co. Rollover Identified

UPDATE (5/2): The driver of a vehicle crash in Raymondville Tuesday afternoon has been released from the hospital.

According to DPS, an SUV heading northbound veered to the left and struck a guardrail. It then went into a side skid and struck the guardrail again before going off the overpass.

The passenger, identified as 81-year-old Grace R. Ollech, of Illinois, died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

NEAR RAYMONDVILLE – Department of Public Safety officials confirm one person is dead after two separate vehicle accidents near Raymondville.

Emergency crews responded to the incidents at the intersection of FM 490 and US 77 Tuesday afternoon.

Raymondville police dispatch tells us a total of three victims were involved; the extent of their injuries unknown.

However, police confirmed a car fell 15 feet off the overpass.

DPS Spokesperson Sgt. Maria Montalvo says one woman inside the car died upon impact.