9,189 RGV residents left without a job as the pandemic continues
Related Story
The number of reported COVID-19 infections is on the rise in 49 states across the country and thousands of Americans are filing for unemployment benefits.
The United States Department of Labor reports that over 700,000 Americans filed for unemployment in the last week.
In the Rio Grande Valley more than 9,000 people are unemployed.
For employment opportunities and jobs available right now in Hidalgo, Starr or Willacy county visit wfsolutions.org for Cameron county visit wfscameron.org
Watch the video for the full story.
News
The number of reported COVID-19 infections is on the rise in 49 states across the country and thousands of Americans... More >>
News Video
-
As the number of COVID-19 infections in Texas hits 1 million, vaccine...
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: JJ's Party House
-
Funeral director concerned about an uptick in coronavirus-related deaths
-
Cameron County lifts coronavirus-related curfew
-
Academy Sports + Outdoors thanks local veteran with $5,000 worth of free...