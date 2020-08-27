9 Suspected Cases of the Mumps in Hidalgo Co.

EDINBURG – City leaders say they’re working to pinpoint who was exposed to mumps as more potential cases are reported.

The University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley reported one confirmed case of the mumps Tuesday.

Public health staff is tracking the contagion as a total of nine suspected cases arose around Hidalgo County.

"We are going to discover more people, just because it's up to 21 days of infection. So it's going to get spread a little bit more."

Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Olivarez says each patient is highly contagious and capable of spreading the disease for two or three weeks.

"How many people have you been in contact with over the last 20 days? Where have you been in the last 20 days? Who have you been in close intimate contact with in the last 20 days? So to me it's not about a location. It's about all the connections to this," says Olivarez.

KRGV’s Christian von Preysing has the details.

Watch the video above for the full story.