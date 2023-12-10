x

90 Years of Prayer at Rio Grande City Grotto

RIO GRANDE CITY – The Rio Grande City Grotto is celebrating its 90th anniversary.

It was originally built to bring unity to a town.

It is now a popular place of worship where people pray and meditate.

