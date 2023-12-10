90 Years of Prayer at Rio Grande City Grotto
Related Story
RIO GRANDE CITY – The Rio Grande City Grotto is celebrating its 90th anniversary.
It was originally built to bring unity to a town.
It is now a popular place of worship where people pray and meditate.
CHANNEL 5’s Rick Diaz makes a visit and meets with several of the members.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
RIO GRANDE CITY – The Rio Grande City Grotto is celebrating its 90th anniversary. It was originally built to bring... More >>
News Video
-
Cities of Donna and Mission holding runoff and special elections
-
Victims in murder-suicide at Coast Asian Bistro restaurant identified
-
Brandon ‘The Heartbreaker’ Figueroa hosting Christmas Posada in Weslaco
-
Silent alarms added to Mission CISD classrooms
-
Hidalgo County rolls out new mobile health unit
Sports Video
-
Highlights from state semifinal championship game
-
Chargers' historic season ends with 49-21 loss to Smithson Valley Rangers in...
-
Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers compete in state semifinal game
-
Fans show support for Veterans Memorial Chargers ahead of historic game
-
Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers compete in state semifinal game