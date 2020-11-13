A 101 year-old veteran shares his accomplishments

An 101 year-old World War II Veteran shares his experience and his accomplishments throughout the years.

Saturnino Mares is a World War II Veteran who was born and raised in San Benito, at his 101 year of life he was ready to share his accomplishments with others.

Mares said when he was younger he begged his mother to let him go to the army.

This is how Mares received a Purple Heart, silver and bronze stars and a Oak Leaf for serving on the 36th Infantry — 141st Battalion Company C from 1941 to 1945.

'When I joined the army, I volunteered in 1941," Mares said. " This was when they were going to start from Pearl Harbor."

