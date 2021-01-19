A Big Clean Up
EDINBURG - In preparation for Earth Day, the student-athletes from all the teams at UTRGV pooled their resources recently to pick up trash and leaves around campus. It was a big effort that was chronicled by CHANNEL 5 SPORTS in the following video report.
News
