x

A Big Clean Up

Related Story

EDINBURG - In preparation for Earth Day, the student-athletes from all the teams at UTRGV pooled their resources recently to pick up trash and leaves around campus.  It was a big effort that was chronicled by CHANNEL 5 SPORTS in the following video report.

News
A Big Cleanup
A Big Cleanup
EDINBURG - In preparation for Earth Day, the student-athletes from all the teams at UTRGV pooled their resources recently to... More >>
3 years ago Tuesday, April 18 2017 Apr 18, 2017 Tuesday, April 18, 2017 10:32:00 PM CDT April 18, 2017
Radar
7 Days