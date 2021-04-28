A/C Down at Main La Joya High School Building

LA JOYA – Officials with La Joya ISD said an air conditioning problem at La Joya High School Wednesday morning was fixed.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS learned air conditioning in the campus' main building was down.

The district said crews were working to repair the problem since 7 a.m. Some students were transferred to air conditioned parts of the building.

Some parents said they’re upset the school district didn’t notify them of the issue.

“My son sent me a text message. I had to pick him up because the air conditioning in the school, it wasn’t working,” Raymundo Cuevas said.

Cuevas’ son, a ninth grader at La Joya High School said the air conditioning was out when he arrived in the morning.

We wanted to know what protocols the school district has in place to handle these situations.

Liliana Salgado, public relations and communication coordinator for La Joya ISD, said their protocol is to provide fans and A/C units after the air conditioning has been out for an extended period of time.

Salgado said no fans or units were used because the outage only lasted two and a half hours. She said they did move students temporarily to the fine arts auditorium and cafeteria.

She said by early afternoon the A/C was in working order and regular schedule for students and staff resumed. She said if the problem persisted they would've released students and send them home.