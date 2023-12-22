A First For Donna Softball
DONNA - Diamond dreams do come true. When the softball playoffs begin this week, it'll be a whole new ballgame for one Valley team. CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross has the story on the Bravettes' first trip to the postseason.
