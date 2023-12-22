x

A First For Donna Softball

DONNA - Diamond dreams do come true. When the softball playoffs begin this week, it'll be a whole new ballgame for one Valley team. CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross has the story on the Bravettes' first trip to the postseason.

4 years ago Monday, April 22 2019 Apr 22, 2019 Monday, April 22, 2019 10:31:00 PM CDT April 22, 2019
