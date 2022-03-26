x

A Look Into Max Balderrama's UTRGV Baseball Journey

Related Story

EDINBURG, TEXAS -- UTRGV Pitcher Max Balderrama started his journey at UTRGV in 2017 from the beginning of Derek Matlock's coaching era. From working on getting his second master's degree to going through a major elbow injury, Balderrama has grown a lot through his journey at UTRGV. Watch the story above for more:

News
A Look Into Max Balderrama's UTRGV Baseball...
A Look Into Max Balderrama's UTRGV Baseball Journey
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- UTRGV Pitcher Max Balderrama started his journey at UTRGV in 2017 from the beginning of Derek Matlock's... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, March 25 2022 Mar 25, 2022 Friday, March 25, 2022 9:21:00 PM CDT March 25, 2022
Radar
7 Days