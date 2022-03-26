A Look Into Max Balderrama's UTRGV Baseball Journey
Related Story
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- UTRGV Pitcher Max Balderrama started his journey at UTRGV in 2017 from the beginning of Derek Matlock's coaching era. From working on getting his second master's degree to going through a major elbow injury, Balderrama has grown a lot through his journey at UTRGV. Watch the story above for more:
News
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- UTRGV Pitcher Max Balderrama started his journey at UTRGV in 2017 from the beginning of Derek Matlock's... More >>
News Video
-
Biden administration planning to change asylum process
-
Proposed Cameron County arena expected back on the ballot this year
-
Psychiatrist assesses mental state of accused H-E-B shooter
-
Fort Hood soldiers sentenced in human smuggling conspiracy
-
Brownsville police seeking vehicle theft suspect