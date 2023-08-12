x

A Look Into The Pace Vikings Strong Start

Related Story

The Brownsville Pace Vikings basketball team finished last season undefeated but this year they were picked third in their pool. They are looking to continue their dominance. Here's a look into what the driving force behind the team's success is this season, watch the video here:

News
A Look Into The Pace Vikings Strong...
A Look Into The Pace Vikings Strong Start
The Brownsville Pace Vikings basketball team finished last season undefeated but this year they were picked third in their pool.... More >>
1 year ago Wednesday, December 15 2021 Dec 15, 2021 Wednesday, December 15, 2021 1:58:00 PM CST December 15, 2021
Radar
7 Days