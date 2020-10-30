x

A Major Road in Primera is Set to be Repaired in the New Year.

 PRIMERA – A major road in Primera is set to be repaired in the New Year.

The first section of Stuart Place Road is under-construction.

Local residents say they don’t know when the road was originally put down, but it hasn’t been replaced since.

Mayor Dace Kusch says the cost contributed to the long wait-time of this project.

The cost of the project is about $750,000.

Stuart Place Road will be repaired in two phases.

City officials hope both phases will be done by Summer.

