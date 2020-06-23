x

A Soon To Be Sooner

PHARR - A PSJA Southwest athlete is taking his talents to the Big 12 next school year. As CHANNEL 5's Ruben Juarez explains, Diego Trevino also stands out in the classroom. 

1 year ago Thursday, May 02 2019 May 2, 2019 Thursday, May 02, 2019 10:04:00 PM CDT May 02, 2019
