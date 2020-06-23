A Soon To Be Sooner
Related Story
PHARR - A PSJA Southwest athlete is taking his talents to the Big 12 next school year. As CHANNEL 5's Ruben Juarez explains, Diego Trevino also stands out in the classroom.
News
PHARR - A PSJA Southwest athlete is taking his talents to the Big 12 next school year. As CHANNEL 5's... More >>
News Video
-
CON MI GENTE: Big Dog BBQ in Mercedes
-
Valley Metro requiring passengers, staff to wear masks while riding transit
-
Cleaning crews: The unsung heroes amid coronavirus pandemic
-
Valley doctor stresses urgency to use safety practices after losing mother to...
-
McAllen bar prepared to keep alcohol to-go sales after Gov. Abbott's support...