AARP to host COVID-19 Vaccine Tele-Town Hall

Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 hasn’t been easy for the elderly.

On Feb. 25th, the American Association of Retired Persons will have a tele-town hall for those wanting to voice their concerns regarding the vaccination process.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tele-Town Hall will have Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. and Cameron County Public Health Authority Dr. James Castillo to answer any of those questions seniors might have.

Hidalgo County has also been invited to take part.

The AARP recognizes that one of the biggest issues facing seniors is communication as a majority of the information about vaccines is being disseminated online

“In the Rio Grande Valley there's limited access to computer,” Veronica de Lafuente, AARP of Texas associate state director of outreach for the Rio Grande Valley, said. “A lot of elderly population don't have access to an android phone or smart phone or even a computer, or even know how to use one.”

AARP of Texas is hoping state Gov. Greg Abbott designates the Rio Grande Valley a hub center like the Dallas-Fort worth and Houston areas, as well as better coordination on the state level.

Cities like Pharr have taken matters into their own hands by vaccinating elderly residents who are homebound.

