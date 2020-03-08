x

Abandoned building set on fire, Rio Grande City police searching for person caught on video

Related Story

RIO GRANDE CITY – A person was caught on surveillance video setting fire to a building.

Rio Grande City police posted the video to their Facebook page.

After the fire ignites, a person can be seen walking away in the distance.

We're told the building that caught fire was abandoned.

Anyone with information about this case are asked to call Rio Grande City police at 956-487-8892.

News
Abandoned building set on fire, Rio Grande...
Abandoned building set on fire, Rio Grande City police searching for person caught on video
RIO GRANDE CITY – A person was caught on surveillance video setting fire to a building. Rio Grande City... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, March 05 2020 Mar 5, 2020 Thursday, March 05, 2020 9:42:00 PM CST March 05, 2020
Radar
7 Days