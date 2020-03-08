Abandoned building set on fire, Rio Grande City police searching for person caught on video
RIO GRANDE CITY – A person was caught on surveillance video setting fire to a building.
Rio Grande City police posted the video to their Facebook page.
After the fire ignites, a person can be seen walking away in the distance.
We're told the building that caught fire was abandoned.
Anyone with information about this case are asked to call Rio Grande City police at 956-487-8892.
