Abbott announces plans for more border wall during Valley visit

While celebrating a Thanksgiving lunch with members of the Texas National Guard who were deployed along the Valley, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the state will soon build more sections of border wall.

Next month we're adding more border wall,” Abbott said. “The wall is actually going to be going up in two more segments."

Abbott also announced that, in response to Title 42 restrictions expiring next month, Operation lone Star will prioritize turning back migrants who cross the border between ports of entry.

“This past year alone we had 2.5 million people cross our border, that's almost the size of Houston,” Abbott said. “The federal government says it's going to increase two, three times that amount, so we have to step up and do even more."

Abbott declined to provide further details, such as the location of the new border wall. Channel 5 News is working to bring you that information.