Abbott holds round table discussion in Mission to talk strategies to get Mexico to fulfill water deal

Governor Greg Abbott held a round table discussion on Monday in Mission over the 1944 U.S. Mexico Water Treaty.

He met alongside the U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and Texas agriculture producers to discuss strategies to compel Mexico to uphold their end of the deal.

"I've heard it in multiple trips to the [Rio Grande Valley], and that is they are losing water, water is drying up," Abbott said.

Under the treaty, Mexico must deliver 1.75 million acre-feet of water to the U.S. every five years.

The governor also talked about State Proposition 4, which passed last November. That prop adds $20 million in funding to help bring more water to the state.

"Half of that, $10 billion, goes to new sources of water. We want local water authorities to tap into that fund, to tap into new sources of water to help our farmers," Abbott said. "The other $10 billion goes to fix broken infrastructure, of which there is a lot down here in the RGV."

The last five-year water cycle ended last October.